Train service on North-South Line delayed due to 'track point fault'

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT on Friday (Jun 30) advised commuters taking the North-South Line to expect delays if they were travelling from Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio due to a "track point fault".

SMRT said in a post on Twitter at 6.32am that due to the fault, commuters are advised to add 10 minutes travel time, although train service is still available. About 30 minutes later, at 7am, the additional travel time advisory was lengthened to 15 minutes due to a track point fault at Ang Mo Kio, it said in a subsequent tweet.

This latest delay comes after days of train service disruptions on the same service line.



The Land Transport Authority and SMRT had said on Wednesday that the train signalling system on the NSL, which is currently being trialled, is expected to take a few more months to stabilise.