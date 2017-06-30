Train service on North-South Line delayed for 2 hours due to 'track point fault'

SINGAPORE: A "track point fault" at Ang Mo Kio caused train service on the North-South Line to be delayed for more than two hours on Friday (Jun 30).

Transport operator SMRT said in a post on Twitter at 6.32am that due to the fault, commuters are advised to add 10 minutes' travel time from Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio, although train service is still available. About 30 minutes later, at 7am, the additional travel time advisory was lengthened to 15 minutes due to a track point fault at Ang Mo Kio, it said in a subsequent tweet.

[NSL]: Due to a track point fault, pls add 10mins travel time from #Woodlands to #AngMoKio. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) June 29, 2017

[NSL]UPDATE: Pls add 15mins travel time from #Woodlands to #AngMoKio,due to a track point fault at #AngMoKio. Train svc is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) June 29, 2017

It was only at 8.48am that SMRT announced the track point fault was cleared, and train service from Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio was running normally.

This latest delay comes after days of train service disruptions on the same service line.



The Land Transport Authority and SMRT said on Wednesday that the train signalling system on the NSL, which is currently under testing, is expected to take a few more months to stabilise.