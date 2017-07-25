Train service suspended for 8 stations on East-West Line for 'urgent repairs': SMRT
SINGAPORE: An “intermittent power fault” caused delays on the North-South and East-West Lines for more than five hours and led to a temporary suspension of service for eight stations on Tuesday (Jul 25).
The delays began at around 6am, and at 11.30am, train service was shut down on the East-West Line between Queenstown and Bugis stations – in both directions – for 30 minutes for "urgent repair works", SMRT said.
"Engineers have traced the fault to a loose panel next to the tracks in the tunnel near Tiong Bahru MRT station. As engineers require track access to remove the panel, traction power needs to be turned off for safety," it said in a Facebook post.
SMRT first posted on its Twitter account about the delays at 7.26am, saying that the fault was causing trains on both lines to run at longer intervals. It also warned that stations would be more crowded than usual.
However, commuters started complaining about delays at least an hour before SMRT’s tweet. Commuter Wayne Chia, who was at Buona Vista station, contacted Channel NewsAsia at around 6.40am saying that there were no trains arriving at the station for 10 minutes.
Crowds and long queues were also seen at other East-West Line MRT stations such as Lakeside and Bedok.
Twitter user @settpaing posted photos of long queues at Lakeside station. No announcements had been made and the station was “extremely overcrowded”, he said.
At 8.06am, SMRT said in another tweet that its engineers were carrying out checks.
SEPARATE TRACK CIRCUIT FAULT
A separate track circuit fault at Commonwealth station also caused additional delays for commuters on the East-West Line.
At 8.51am, SMRT said commuters travelling from Joo Koon to Commonwealth to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time. It later updated this to 20 minutes, then again to 25 minutes, and extended the affected stations to Tiong Bahru.
In another update at about 10.20am, four hours after delays first began, SMRT said normal train service has resumed on the North-South Line. Engineers are still working to rectify the fault on the East-West Line, it said.
The track circuit fault at Commonwealth was rectified at about 11am.