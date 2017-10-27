Train services between AMK and Bishan resume after track fault

SINGAPORE: Train services between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan MRT stations along the North-South Line have resumed following a track fault earlier on Friday (Oct 27) morning.



Earlier, SMRT advised commuters travelling between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan MRT stations towards Marina South Pier to add an extra 20 minutes of travel time due to the track fault.

It added that free regular bus services are still available between Bishan and Marina South Pier, and between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier.

This is the second time in a week that a track fault had occurred, resulting in slower train service between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan MRT stations along the North South Line.