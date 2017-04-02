Trains skipping Hougang MRT station due to 'security incident'
All NEL trains are skipping Hougang MRT station after an unattended bag was found at the station, according to police.
- Posted 02 Apr 2017 15:24
- Updated 02 Apr 2017 16:04
SINGAPORE: All trains on the North-East Line are skipping Hougang MRT station due to a "security incident", SBS Transit announced on Sunday (Apr 2).
The transport operator sent out a tweet about the incident at 2.55pm. No other details were provided.
Police said they are investigating an unattended bag that was found at Hougang MRT station. They advised members of the public to avoid the area.
Members of the public were turned away from the MRT station before it was shuttered at about 3.45pm.
No service in hougang for NEL. Pls note. pic.twitter.com/nTIE2bRkDn— crispy (@crispyloh) April 2, 2017
02/04, 3.06pm: All trains on the NEL will skip NE14 HGN Station due to a security incident. Free passing bus from NE12 SER to NE15 BGK.— SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 2, 2017
Don't know what happen, can't enter into Hougang train platform and no train stop, so I took cab, then my colleague send me the announcement photos from other stations.Posted by Ong Hui Lam on Sunday, 2 April 2017
- CNA