Trans-cab, Premier Taxis to introduce surge-pricing this month

SINGAPORE: Singapore's second largest taxi operator Trans-cab will start "dynamic or surge-pricing" in about two weeks along with Premier Taxis, it announced on Thursday (Mar 2).



Trans-cab said this will help its drivers earn more while still meeting peak-hour demand.

"This new system is just like Grab and Uber's,” said Trans-cab managing director Teo Kiang Ang. “The prices for booking a taxi can go up during peak hours and (getting) a taxi during non-peak hours will be cheaper.”

Mr Teo clarified that the metred fares will still be used for normal rides but for those booked via Grab - its exclusive booking platform partner - the fare indicated on the app will apply.

The move comes amid calls for a more level playing field in the industry in the face of competition from third-party ride-hailing apps such as Uber. Trans-cab slashed its rentals in January and SMRT also adopted a new rental structure.

“Cabbies say that the private hire drivers are earning more than them during peak hours, when there's a high demand for cabs, and they have no way to raise their income,” said Mr Teo. “And during the off-peak hours, they can't seem to earn enough as well.”

For drivers who are less technologically savvy, Mr Teo said “special training” was introduced to get them familiarised with the app. “Now, even the 70-year-old cabbies are working hard to learn how to use the app,” he said. "Everyone's saying: 'We'll be left behind if we don't learn how to use the app.'"

Trans-cab and Premier have about 7,000 taxi drivers between them.

Taxi services are currently regulated by the Land Transport Authority although taxi companies can set their own fares - something in place since 1998. However, in 2016, the companies were required to standardise some parts of the fares.

Trans-cab said it has informed the Public Transport Council (PTC) of its plans but it does not need the council's permission to adjust its fares. The company said it was asked by the council to delay the changes.

"But if we wait any longer, our drivers' income hangs in the balance,” said Mr Teo. “So after thinking about their income and our own company issues, we felt (the need) to grab the opportunity and go ahead with the launch.

Another taxi operator Prime indicated it plans to introduce surge-pricing as well. In response to queries, the PTC said it is reviewing the various taxi operators' proposals.