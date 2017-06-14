Transit passenger fined S$1,800 for shoplifting spree at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Vietnamese woman was fined S$1,800 on Wednesday (Jun 14) for shoplifting a Longchamp bag and various cosmetics while in transit at Changi Airport.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan pleaded guilty to three charges of theft, for stealing the items from three different stores in Changi Airport in an hour. Another four theft charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Nguyen, a student in Japan, was returning to Vietnam via Singapore on Jun 3. While waiting for her flight, she decided to shop at the departure transit hall at Terminal 3.

At 6.21am, she stole two lipsticks and four foundation compacts worth about S$184 from the Watsons store, before going to the Longchamp outlet in the same terminal and stealing a brown sling bag valued at about S$1,000. At 7.17am, Nguyen then went to The Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes shop at the Terminal 2 departure transit hall and took a Givenchy perfume valued at S$159.

Police prosecutors said Nguyen was traced and arrested after a staff member at the Longchamp outlet caught her on CCTV footage. The stolen items were found in her possession, along with more cosmetics, a box of Godiva chocolates and a silver necklace. The items found in her possession amounted to S$1,665.53 in total.

Through an interpreter, Nguyen asked for leniency, saying that she wished to go home as soon as possible as her father is not well. She indicated that she would serve eight days’ imprisonment in lieu of the fine.

For committing theft, Nguyen could have been jailed for up to three years and a fine.