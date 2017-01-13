Translated copy of Lee Kuan Yew's From Third World to First launches in Laos

VIENTIANE: A Lao translation of From Third World to First: The Singapore Story From 1965 – 2000 by Singapore’s late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was launched on Friday (Jan 13).

Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck and Lao Vice Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Savakhone Razmountry were the guests-of-honour at the launch in Vientiane. It was held as part of Singapore President Tony Tan’s state visit to Cambodia and Laos.





Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck and Lao Vice Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Savakhone Razmountry were the guests-of-honour at the book launch. (Photo: Patrick John Lim)

The translation was a collaborative project between the Singapore Embassy in Vientiane, the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the Lao Writers’ Association and the Straits Times Press.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Teo said he hopes the book, which details Singapore’s growth story, could serve as a useful reference for Laos as the country develops.



“Both Laos and Singapore have come a long way since our independence," he said. "While our countries have overcome some of our developmental challenges, nation-building is a never-ending process and there is always work to be done."

