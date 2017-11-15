Travellers should avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers planning to go to Johor Baru between midnight and 2am on Thursday (Nov 16) should do so via the Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

This is because the Customs, Immigration And Quarantine Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar will be temporarily closed due to an emergency evacuation exercise, the ICA said in its release on Wednesday.

“ICA is aware that the Johor Baru South Police District Office will be conducting an emergency evacuation exercise at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex and Johor Bahru Sentral during this period. As such, the BSI CIQ Complex will be temporarily closed until the exercise concludes,” it said.

ICA advised travellers to plan their journey if they are travelling via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday from 12am to 2am, saying that those who urgently need to travel using the land checkpoints may wish to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead.