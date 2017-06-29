Tree collapses on taxi at Choa Chu Kang junction

SINGAPORE: A tree collapsed on top of a CityCab taxi at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 6 on Thursday (Jun 29).

Mr Alex Yam, a Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee, said in a Facebook post that the mature Khaya tree fell at the junction between blocks 631 and 787 at Choa Chu Kang North 6.



The cab, which had stopped at the junction, was pinned under the tree and badly damaged. The driver was unhurt.

JUST IN: A tree has collapsed onto a Comfort cab at Choa Chu Kang North 6. Photo Credit: Wei Wen pic.twitter.com/1HbPak1QAW — Kenneth Lim (林忠毅） (@KenLimCNA) June 29, 2017

"Thankfully Mr Loh, the taxi driver, is unhurt," Mr Yam said, adding that contractors were in the process of clearing the fallen tree and investigating the cause.

Mr Yam said that access to Choa Chu Kang North 6 via Choa Chu Kang Drive was blocked in the meantime.

"For residents accessing North 6, Street 54, Street 64, Choa Chu Kang Link and Stagmont Bridge, our neighbourhood police officers are on site to direct traffic via North 5," he wrote.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 12.55pm. It dispatched a Red Rhino and an ambulance to the scene. No one was trapped and no assistance was required, a spokesperson said.