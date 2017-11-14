Tree falls along Geylang East Central, causes road obstruction

SINGAPORE: A large tree fell along Geylang East Central on Tuesday morning (Nov 14), causing an obstruction along the road.

Channel NewsAsia reader Loi Ling Ling said Geylang Methodist Primary School, which her son attends, notified parents at about 6.45am that a tree had fallen near the school.

She added that she saw the "huge" tree while sending her son to school at about 7.15am.

A photo taken by Ms Loi showed at least one lane of the road obstructed by the tree, which looked to have been completely uprooted.

At 7.40am, SBS Transit also announced on Twitter that several buses were diverted as the road was "impassable" from the fallen tree.

Pls be informed that svc 155, 134 and 80 are diverted along Geylang East Central due to road impassable from fallen tree. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 13, 2017

The transport operator updated at 9.22am that the diversion of the bus services had ceased.

Many parts of Singapore experienced thunderstorms early on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasting light to moderate rains will continue over many areas in the morning.

