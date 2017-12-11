Tree falls along Tampines Avenue 9, blocking one lane

SINGAPORE: A tree toppled at the corner of Tampines Avenue 9 and Tampines Street 43 on Monday evening (Dec 11), blocking one of the road lanes.



Channel NewsAsia understands that there are no reports of injuries so far, and a police officer has been assisting with traffic control at the scene.



The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 6.40pm that there was an obstacle on Tampines Avenue 9.

Obstacle on Tampines Avenue 9 (towards Tampines Street 43) after Tampines Street 45 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) December 11, 2017

Many parts of Singapore experienced heavy rain on Monday afternoon, with the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasting moderate rains will continue over many areas in the evening.

