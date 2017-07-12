Tree falls on Mandopop singer Elson Soh's car on PIE

SINGAPORE: Local Mandopop singer Elson Soh escaped with minor cuts when a tree branch fell on his car on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Jul 12).



The accident took place at about 1pm, Soh told Channel NewsAsia, adding that he had been driving in the extreme left lane of the PIE heading towards Changi Airport, at the exit before Toa Payoh Lorong 6.

The singer said that he had been on his way to the recording studio at the time.



"Part of the tree came falling down and I couldn't react," he said.



Mr Soh's car rear window was shattered by the impact of the tree branch. (Photo: Elson Soh, Royal Entertainment)

The 29-year-old said the first people he called were his parents. His father rushed down to the accident site, he said.



Advertisement Advertisement

"I read a lot of incidents about trees falling, and didn't expect myself to be in a similar situation," the singer said. "Looking at the wreckage of the car and how I got unscathed, I am very quite lucky.



"It was quite scary. The windscreen could have shattered in my face."

His manager, William Soh, first alerted Channel NewsAsia to the accident, saying that the singer was "almost killed" when the tree branch fell.

Photos showed the both the front and rear windscreens of Soh's car shattered and the right mirror broken off.



He said that his car was now at the workshop, but was not certain if the car could be fixed as "damage was quite bad".



(Photo: Elson Soh/Royal Entertainment)

Soh added that he went to a hospital for a checkup, but other than a few minor cuts, he was doing fine.

He later posted on his Facebook page thanking his fans for their concern, and said he was resting.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted NParks regarding the fallen tree branch.