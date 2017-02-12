Trees surrounding fallen Tembusu in Botanic Gardens are safe: NParks

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) on Sunday (Feb 12) said it completed a detailed check on the trees in the Singapore Botanic Gardens' Palm Valley, a day after a massive Tembusu tree in the area fell, killing a woman and injuring four other people.

In a media statement, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Dr Leong Chee Chiew said that the checks showed that the other trees in the area were safe, and added that NParks officials are in the midst of checking more trees in the Palm Valley vicinity.



The Tembusu tree that fell was more than 270 years old and predates the establishment of the Singapore Botanic Gardens. It was 40m tall with a 6.5m girth, and brought down surrounding palm trees when it fell. NParks earlier said the tree was last inspected in September 2016.

Palm Valley remains closed to the public while investigations continue and the fallen tree is being cleared.

Dr Leong added that the rest of the Botanic Gardens remains open and is safe for the public to visit.





More to follow.