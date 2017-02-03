Tributes to first NCSS president and pioneer eye surgeon Robert Loh

SINGAPORE: He was a man with a "selfless devotion to the community" - these are the words of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he paid tribute to the late pioneer eye surgeon Robert Loh.



Dr Loh died on Tuesday (Jan 31) at the age of 91. He was the first president of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), as well as the longest-serving president of Christian charity YMCA Singapore.

In a letter to Dr Loh's wife Mary on Thursday, Mr Lee wrote: "We are deeply grateful to Dr Loh for his selfless devotion to the community, remarkable leadership and many contributions. He strengthened Singapore's social service sector, VWOs and the medical profession, and strived to ensure that no one was left behind as the country progressed."

Dr Loh also "inspired several generations of doctors", said Mr Lee.

The prominent ophthalmologist was a senior consultant at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) until he went into private practice in 1969. While at SGH, he was credited with the establishment of the hospital's Eye Bank as well as for introducing microsurgery, laser surgery, intraocular implants, corneal grafting and modern retinal detachment surgery in Singapore.

In 1963, Dr Loh founded the Ophthalmological Society of Singapore and served as its president until 1976. He was also president of the Singapore Medical Association from 1964 to 1965.

Mr Lee noted that during Dr Loh's 10 years as president of NCSS, from 1992 to 2002, he was pivotal in transforming what was then the Singapore Council of Service into NCSS.



Dr Loh also held significant positions with other groups such as the Rotary Club of Singapore, Singapore Polyclinic and RSVP Singapore.

He was appointed Justice of Peace in 1989 and received four National Day Awards in his lifetime, culminating in the Meritorious Service Medal in 2002.

On a more personal note, Mr Lee said he was privileged to have known Dr Loh as a friend. "He was always gentle and modest in his manner, an unassuming but respected elder who wore his achievements and contributions lightly. He attended to my children when they were small, for which I will always be grateful."

In a separate Facebook post, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said that he and Mrs Tan were "deeply saddened" by Dr Loh's passing. "Singapore is hugely indebted to Dr Loh's immense and lifelong contributions," he wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr Loh's wife and their family during this time of mourning."

A "COMMUNITY CHAMPION": YMCA



YMCA Singapore said on Tuesday that it was "deeply grieved" to learn of Dr Loh's passing.

"While we mourn the loss of Dr Robert Loh, we honour his memory as a stalwart supporter of the YMCA of Singapore and the social service sector, and a community champion who has lived a life devoted to service," it wrote.

YMCA added that it would be working with Dr Loh's family to organise a memorial service in February.

On Facebook, the organisation shared several anecdotes of the contributions made by Dr Loh, who became an honorary life member after 22 years as president of the organisation.



"GREAT LOSS" TO SOCIAL SERVICE SECTOR

"The social service sector suffered a great loss this week," said Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook on Thursday.

He praised Dr Loh for serving as a bridge to relay concerns of VWOs to the Government, and for enhancing the capabilities of the sector. "Dr Loh's lifelong contributions to the social service sector have left an indelible mark on the lives of many Singaporeans. He will be dearly missed by all of us," wrote Mr Tan.

His achievements were lauded by friends and family alike.

Singaporean novelist Kevin Kwan, the author of Crazy Rich Asians, posted a photo of Dr Loh and his wife in their younger years, in a tribute to his uncle on Facebook.



"Singapore has lost a great man ... Uncle Bob was a pioneering doctor, civic leader, and dedicated humanitarian."