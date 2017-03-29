Trio arrested for police officer impersonation scam

SINGAPORE: Three men, aged between 20 and 44, have been arrested for suspected involvement in scams where they impersonated police officers.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 28) that there were two cases where victims had received calls from unknown people claiming to be police officers. "The victims were told that they were being investigated by the police for money laundering and scam offences. The calls were then transferred to unknown persons who identified themselves to be police officers from a foreign country," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

In the first case, a 31-year-old man was scammed of S$35,000 on Mar 22. He was provided a link to an e-service website purportedly from the SPF and told to key in his Internet banking credentials via the site, and disclosed his One-Time-Password (OTP) from his Internet banking dongle to the impersonator.

In the second case reported on Mar 27, a 47-year-old woman received a similar call and was was asked to apply for an Internet banking dongle and to provide her Internet banking credentials to the impersonator. She later found out that her bank account was accessed without her knowledge and about S$34,000 was transferred to an unknown bank account.

Preliminary investigations show that the three men arrested are believed to be involved in at least three other similar cases in which the victims had suffered losses amounting to about S$90,000.

Two of the suspects, aged 20 and 22, will be charged in court on Wednesday and face up to five years' jail for the offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property. Investigations against the third suspect are ongoing.

Director CID (Covering), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Sekher Warrier said: “I wish to commend all the officers involved for the hard work in tracking down the suspects. Offenders who think that they can hide behind the anonymity of the Internet will be brought to justice swiftly.”