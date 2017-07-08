Trump, PM Lee hold first bilateral meeting at G20 summit

HAMBURG, Germany: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jul 8), on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Hamburg.

"We are very close in relationship. We expect to do some excellent things together in many ways," Mr Trump told PM Lee. "We have a very big relationship now and it will probably get much bigger."

Mr Lee replied: "We have many things going on in the US and we hope to do more."

This is their first face-to-face encounter, although they have previously spoken twice on the phone.

