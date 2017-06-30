Trump, PM Lee to meet next week at G20 summit

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet at a summit of world economic powers in Germany next week in their first face-to-face encounter, US officials said on Thursday (Jun 29).

The summit of G20 nations takes place in Hamburg on Jul 7 and 8.

Besides Mr Lee, Mr Trump will also meet other Asian leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Trump is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the host of the G20 summit.

“They’re the countries that are important to us because of economic relationship, military relationship - a lot of different reasons for us having meetings with them,” said director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.

“Most of these countries we're going to have sort of bilateral meetings set up in advance - probably not a formal agenda of what's on the schedule, but a formal agenda of what time these meetings will happen in a bilateral situation,” he added.

About 20,000 police officers, with dogs, horses and helicopters and 7.8km of steel barriers will be deployed for the summit, where tens of thousands of protesters are expected to encircle the convention centre in the heart of the city where leaders will meet.