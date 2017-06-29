Tuas factory fire: 1 worker dies from injuries, says Migrant Workers' Centre

SINGAPORE: A worker died on Thursday (Jun 29) from his injuries in the fire which broke out at a Tuas factory last Saturday.

Chen Qiu, 39, was one of two migrant workers who were taken to the intensive care unit at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after suffering burns in the fire. He succumbed to his injuries and died in the early hours of Thursday, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) confirmed.

"My staff and I wish to convey our deepest sympathies to Mr Chen’s loved ones for their loss," the centre said in a statement.

It said that MWC officers had been with Mr Chen's family and had also met with his employer.

"Although deeply affected, all parties are committed to assist the family through this difficult period, in particular, Mrs Chen and the couple’s young daughter," MWC said.



"The family have asked us to convey their thanks to the staff of Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for doing their utmost to care for their loved one since the accident," the centre added. "They have also asked that they be allowed the privacy and space to mourn their loss."



Mr Chen, who was from Jiangsu in China, sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after the fire broke out at 28 Tuas Avenue 10. His colleague, 27-year-old Jiang Yong Teng from Shandong, sustained burns to 66 per cent of his body.



MWC said that Mr Jiang remained in critical condition at SGH, and that the centre would continue to offer assistance and support to him and his family.



The workers' employer has said it would guarantee the medical treatment for both men, said MWC. The employer has also filed for work injury compensation for them.



"As legal and medical assessment for the claim is expected to take some time, the employer is also obtaining their board’s approval to pay out a bereavement token to the family to tide them through this difficult time," MWC added.



The MWC said it would also be providing its own token to Mr Chen's family through the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, and added that it had also received offers of donations from well-wishers.



To facilitate these donations, MWC said it would set up a special fundraising campaign for both workers on NCSS' Giving.SG site which will be available from Friday. Interested donors can look out for the link on MWC's Facebook page as well as on WeChat (MWCSGP), it said.