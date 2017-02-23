Tuas fire: Fake video spreads like wildfire on social media

SINGAPORE: A video purportedly offering an up-close look at a blast at a Tuas waste management plant was widely shared on WhatsApp and social media on Thursday (Feb 23).

But sharp-eyed netizens were quick to debunk the video as "fake".





The same footage has previously been posted on YouTube in 2015 and 2016. At least two copies of the video described the incident as a gas plant explosion in China, and one stated it took place in Zhejiang.

The video has also been uploaded several times on YouTube and described as footage of a blast in Dombivali, India.



It was also passed off as an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear plant in France on Feb 9 this year, according to Franceinfo TV.

The Tuas fire took 200 firefighters four hours to put out. An eyewitness shared video of the fire with Channel NewsAsia, saying that the blaze was "so big, like a volcano" and that he felt tremors after the explosions.