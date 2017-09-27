Tuas Power-ST Marine consortium to build 5th desalination plant

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fifth desalination plant will be built on Jurong Island by Tuas Power-Singapore Technologies Marine (TP-STM) consortium, national water agency PUB said on Wednesday (Sep 27).

The consortium will form a concession company to enter into a Water Purchase Agreement with PUB by October, the agency said.

The new desalination plant, expected to be operational by 2020, will add 30 million gallons or about 137,000 cubic metres of water a day to Singapore's water supply.

"The seawater reverse-osmosis desalination plant will be co-located with Tuas Power’s existing Tembusu Multi-Utilities Complex to derive synergies in resources such as seawater intake and outfall structures, and energy from the in-plant generation facilities," PUB said.

PUB shortlisted four potential applicants for the project in February who had suitable land and facilities on Jurong Island that "demonstrated synergies".

Eight bids were submitted by three of the applicants, namely TP-STM, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings and Sembcorp Utilities – SUEZ International Consortium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TP-STM offered the most competitive tariff among the three bidders, a first-year price of S$0.91, PUB said. It will supply desalinated water to PUB over a 25-year period from 2020 to 2045.

“Desalinated water is a key part of Singapore’s water supply portfolio. As a weather-independent source, it strengthens the reliability of our water supply against droughts," said Mr Young Joo Chye, PUB’s director of engineering development and procurement.

"This fifth plant is part of our plans to expand desalination capacity to meet up to 30 per cent of our future water needs in the long term.”

Two desalination plants are in operation and desalination currently meets up to 25 per cent of Singapore’s water demand. A third desalination plant is expected to be completed in Tuas by 2017, and the fourth in Marina East by 2020.