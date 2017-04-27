Tuas West Extension MRT stations to open Jun 18

SINGAPORE: Four new MRT stations on the new Tuas West Extension (TWE) will begin operations on Jun 18, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Apr 27).

Comprising four aboveground stations – Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link – the TWE is expected to serve 100,000 commuters daily.

Commuters working in the Jurong and Tuas industrial estates can expect significant time savings, LTA said. For example, a journey from Ang Mo Kio to Tuas West can be cut from about 1 hour and 40 minutes to slightly more than an hour with the new extension.

The Tuas Link MRT station. (Photo: LTA)

LTA also said it will enhance the existing bus service network to further improve transfers for commuters and accessibility to the area. Operational details of the TWE and improvements to the bus network will be announced in the coming weeks, it said.

Advertisement

The TWE will operate on the new signalling system to be used on the rest of the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL). Besides the four stations, the TWE project also includes the construction of the Tuas viaduct, which opened on Feb 18 this year, as well as a 26-hectare integrated depot, which provides stabling and maintenance facilities for up to 60 trains, including the additional 13 NSEWL trains purchased for the TWE.

The system map of the Tuas West Extension. (Image: LTA)

An open house for the new extension will be held on Jun 16, where all four stations will be opened from 12pm to 8pm. Members of the public can ride the trains along the TWE for free, and take part in games and activities, LTA said.

To raise awareness about the TWE, LTA will hold roving exhibitions in the weeks leading up to the opening. The exhibitions will be held for 10 days at four stations on the East-West Line: Between 7am and 9am at Jurong East, Boon Lay, Pioneer and Joo Koon; and between 11am and 1pm at Boon Lay and Joo Koon.