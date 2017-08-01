Two arrested for involvement in camera rental scam

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman have been arrested for cheating victims into renting them their cameras and other photography equipment, then selling them online.



The suspects, aged 25 and 20, were arrested on Jul 26 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Several victims had made police reports between Jul 1 and Jul 22, saying that they had rented out their cameras and accessories, only to discover later that the items were put on sale online. They were also unable to contact the customers who had rented the items.



Investigations showed that the suspects had used the identities of others to rent the cameras from the victims.

Apart from several pieces of camera equipment, police also seized stun guns, a retractable baton as well as identity cards and passports belonging to others.

If convicted of the offence of cheating by impersonation, the suspects could each be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.