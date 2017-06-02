Two arrested for loanshark harassment

The suspects were arrested for splashing paint on a flat at Jalan Bukit Merah and are believed to have done the same in Tampines, Bukit Batok, Punggol, Teck Whye and Telok Blangah.

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in loansharking activities, police said on Friday (Jun 2).

In a media release, police said they were alerted last Sunday after a home at Block 131 Jalan Bukit Merah was found splashed with paint and defaced with loanshark-related graffiti.

The suspects, aged 33 and 42, were arrested along Indus Road and Punggol Walk respectively on Friday, police said.

Police added that the suspects are believed to have carried out similar acts of harassment in Tampines, Bukit Batok, Punggol, Teck Whye and Telok Blangah.

The two men will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, they could be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and jailed up to five years. In addition, they would face up to six strokes of the cane.

