Two cars catch fire after accident on BKE

SINGAPORE: Two cars caught fire after a multi-vehicle accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Monday (Jun 19) evening.

The accident, which involved at least three vehicles, took place on the BKE heading towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Large flames were seen engulfing most of one car in video footage that appears to have been taken from inside a passing vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident shortly after 10pm, a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

SCDF officers used compressed air foam to extinguish the fire on two of the vehicles, she said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Four people - three adults and a child - sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken to hospital, police said.



The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 10pm that an accident had occurred on the BKE towards Pan Island Expressway after the Kranji Expressway exit. A subsequent tweet said there was an "obstacle" at the location and advised motorists to avoid Lane 1.