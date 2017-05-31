Two charged for wrecking porridge restaurant at Upper Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: Two of the three people arrested for wrecking a porridge stall along Upper Serangoon Road last Saturday (May 27) were charged in court on Wednesday.



Both allegedly threw bowls, tables and chairs in Heng Long Teochew Porridge, reportedly after a dispute over their bill.

Tan Sung Meng, 46, faces a charge of committing a rash act endangering the safety of others, while Pang Pei Pei, 40, faces a charge of committing mischief.

The two are accused of acting together with Ang Sim Poh, who has not yet been charged. The trio were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, police said.



Pang was brought to court on Wednesday in handcuffs. Police prosecutors sought to remand her for two weeks at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), but defence lawyer K Ravendran objected. He said Pang has a five-month-old baby and had not made care arrangements for the child.



The district judge granted Pang bail of S$5,000 to arrange for childcare before being remanded at IMH for psychiatric assessment.



Pang has a history of psychiatric treatment, the court heard, but has not been attending follow-up appointments or taking her medication. She will next appear in court on Jun 7.



Tan was also offered bail of S$5,000 and will next appear in court on Jun 21. He did not have a lawyer.



The police said on Tuesday they received a report on Saturday about a group of people who threw and damaged items at 1012 Upper Serangoon Road. The suspects were also captured on closed-circuit TV overturning a table at the eatery.



If convicted for committing a rash act, the suspects can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.



If convicted for mischief causing damages of S$500 or more, the suspects can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.