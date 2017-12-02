Two children among those injured in collision near Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

SINGAPORE: Two children and four adults were injured after a collision at the junction of Marymount Road, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Saturday (Dec 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.25am and immediately dispatched its resources to the scene. It sent four adults to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the two children to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The accident resulted in heavy traffic stretching back to the Central Expressway, with the Land Transport Authority tweeting at 8.46am about the accident.

Accident on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 (towards Marymount Road) after Ang Mo Kio Street 24 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) December 2, 2017

One of the cars hit a traffic light pole. (Photo: Joanne Chan)

Eyewitness Joanne Chan told Channel NewsAsia she was on the way to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for a walk when she saw the aftermath of the accident at about 8.50am. At least two children and a woman were being treated by paramedics, while an elderly woman was still in the white car and SCDF officers were trying to get her out, she said.

At about 9.55am, Ms Chan said a tow truck had arrived at the scene.

The cars collided at the junction of Marymount Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. (Photo: Joanne Chan)

Traffic police and SCDF officers were seen at the scene. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

