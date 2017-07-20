Two companies fined over deaths of two prime mover drivers

SINGAPORE: Prime mover driver Yeoh Lim Koon had repeatedly flagged a defective handbrake on his vehicle to his employer, Woodlands Transport Service - but the company delayed the repairs in order to source for cheaper replacement parts.

On Oct 9, 2015, Mr Yeoh was killed when the prime mover - with a 24-tonne trailer load - rolled down a slope at a Telok Blangah work site. He had tried to get into the cabin to stop the vehicle, but fell and was dragged along by the trailer. He died of his injuries the same day.

Woodlands Transport Service was fined S$130,000 for Mr Yeoh's death, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a media release on Thursday (Jul 20).



Investigations showed that an air tank in the prime mover had been leaking and that this could have possibly led to the handbrake malfunctioning.



"The company failed to rectify the ineffective handbrake of its prime mover despite numerous reportings by the driver, and put him at risk by permitting him to continue driving it," MOM’s director of Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate, Chan Yew Kwong, said.



It was revealed that the company did not agree on the price of the replacement parts and decided to source for the parts on its own. However, the company failed to follow up on the matter and the fault on the prime mover was not repaired, the ministry added.

In an unrelated incident, another company, Cummins Asia Pacific, was fined S$80,000 for the death of one of its prime mover drivers, MOM added.



On Mar 25, 2015, the driver, Yu Hairui, had been making a U-turn on a ramp in a crowded area in CWT Logistics Hub 3, when a unfastened twist lock caused a 12m container to dislodge from the trailer and topple onto the prime mover's cabin. Mr Yu died of his injuries on the same day.

A toppled container on a ramp at CWT Logistics Hub 3 after the container had dislodged from the trailer due to an unlocked twist lock. (Photo: Ministry of Manpower)

Cummins Asia Pacific was charged for its failure to ensure that driving conditions were safe and in line with the Workplace Traffic Management Plan, MOM said.

Said MOM's Mr Chan of the two accidents: "These accidents could have been prevented if companies do not compromise the safety of their workers.

"There is no business cost that can account for a life lost and MOM will make sure companies understand this fully."

