Two contractors fined S$40,000 each for damaging sewer pipes

SINGAPORE: Two contractors were each fined S$40,000 for damaging public sewer pipes while diverting existing pipelines for the construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line at Woodlands in two incidents.

Construction group Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering's subcontractor Zhao Yang was conducting soil improvement works at the junction of Woodlands Ave 1 and 2 when it failed to follow Ley Choon’s instructions and drilled beyond the required depth, hitting and damaging a 1500mm diameter sewer on Jan 10, 2014.



The subcontractor was drilling to erect a caisson wall to facilitate subsequent excavation by Ley Choon to divert existing sewer pipelines when it made the error, Singapore's national water agency PUB said in a news release on Friday (Nov 24).

In a separate incident on May 3, 2014, Ley Choon damaged a 1200mm diameter sewer pipe while carrying out drilling works to divert existing sewer pipelines at Woodlands Ave 2.

Investigations found that Ley Choon had failed to measure the correct alignment and depth of the sewer pipe at the location prior to starting the drilling works.

The agency warned that contractors must take proper precaution and obtain the Sewerage Information Plan (SIP) from PUB before starting work to establish the location of public sewers or pumping mains in the vicinity of the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trial trenches must also be carried out to verify the alignment and depth of public sewers in the area.

Contractors who failed to do so before excavation could be fined up to S$50,000 and/or jailed up to three years. Those who damage public sewer pipes of 900mm in diameter or more can be fined up to S$200,000, and/or jailed up to two years.

There have been 26 cases of damage to public sewers at construction sites since 2014, with most damages caused by contractors failing to properly verify the alignment and depth of the pipes before proceeding with the works.

On Christmas Eve last year, flash floods hit Upper Thomson Road after a contractor had carried out works that affected the public drainage system.