Two fined for smuggling 'balut' eggs into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was fined for smuggling cooked embryonated duck eggs, more commonly known as "balut", into Singapore, authorities said on Wednesday (Jul 26).



On Apr 30, Lea Soon Lieo, also known as Mohd Syukri Sabri Lea, was stopped at Tuas Checkpoint, where officers found 148 "balut" eggs hidden in two suitcases in the boot and spare tyre compartment of the car he was driving.

The "balut" eggs were smuggled in two suitcases in the boot and spare tyre compartment of a car. (Photo: AVA)

Lea was fined S$5,000, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A woman, 30-year-old Ramiscal Quenny Dela Cruz, was fined S$2,500 for abetting the offence.

Investigators found that Lea had smuggled the eggs into Singapore for sale, and Ramiscal was one of the buyers.

The eggs were seized and destroyed.

There are currently no approved sources of "balut" eggs, the agencies said, adding that meat and eggs can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements.

The agencies also noted Singapore is free from diseases like bird flu, which is endemic in the region. "Smuggled food products, which may not have undergone the necessary heat treatment to inactivate the virus, is a risk to public and animal health," they said in their media statement.

The maximum penalty for importing meat products - including "balut" - from unapproved sources is S$50,000 and/or jail of up to two years.