Two injured in accident between taxi, lorry at Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after an accident between a Trans-Cab taxi and a lorry at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Tuesday (Jan 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 2pm. Both the injured parties were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver of the Trans-Cab taxi and the passenger in the lorry were injured. The driver of the lorry was unharmed.

There were no passengers in the taxi when the accident happened.

Photos circulating online show the front of the Trans-Cab taxi badly smashed, with what appears to be oil from the engine leaking out onto the road.

The lorry was damaged on the left side.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi was travelling along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards Loyang Ave when the lorry - which was approaching from the opposite direction - made a sudden right turn at the junction towards Elias Road. The taxi could not stop in time and collided into the lorry.

The taxi has been towed away.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.