Two men arrested for Coldplay concert tickets scam

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on suspicion that they scammed victims by touting Coldplay concert tickets, police said on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Police received several reports between Mar 10 and 23 from victims who had been cheated after buying the tickets on Carousell. They saw a Carousell listing selling the tickets at a discounted price, but did not receive the tickets after transferring the money to the seller, the police said in a press release.

The seller also could not be reached after, they added. The British band is scheduled to perform here on Mar 31 and Apr 1.

Following investigations, officers arrested the two men, aged 22 and 27, on Monday, police said.

Anyone found guilty for the offence of cheating could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.