Two more dead cats found in Yishun, AVA investigating

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) is investigating after two more cat carcasses were found in Yishun on Wednesday (Oct 25) morning.



This comes just after another cat was found dead on Tuesday in front of a grocery store in the district.

Animal rescue group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat posted photographs of the cats at Block 133 and 134 Yishun Street 11, along with an appeal for information on its Facebook page.



One was cream-coloured and the other was white with ginger markings.



According to the Facebook post, the cream-coloured cat was suspected to have "fallen from height", while the other "had a stab wound at the back".

The AVA is asking anyone that has information such as photos, videos or witness accounts regarding the case to contact the agency at 1800-476-1600. All information shared will be kept confidential, it added.

