Two more suspects arrested for cheating shipping firm of S$1.5m using fake notes

The police earlier charged a 36-year-old French man and 39-year-old Romanian man over the same case.

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly being involved in a ploy to purchase a vessel using counterfeit notes, they said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

Two others had earlier been nabbed after a firm reported being cheated of S$1.5 million on Sep 2.

Through follow-up investigations, officers arrested two more suspects - a 36-year-old French woman and a 46-year-old Dutch man - at a hotel along Havelock Road on Tuesday. More than S$730,000 was recovered from them in total, the police added.

In its news release, the police said they charged a 36-year-old French man and 39-year-old Romanian man with the offence of cheating with common intention on Monday.

"The police do not condone such brazen acts and will spare no efforts to track down, apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," they said in the news release.

The latest two suspects will be charged on Wednesday, also with the offence of cheating with common intention.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.