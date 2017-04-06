Two new cases of Zika confirmed at Flower Road, Hendry Close

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed at Flower Road and Hendry Close, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Apr 6).



That is close to Singapore's first Zika cluster of this year at Simon Place in Hougang, which was reported last Wednesday. Both of the new cases are residents in the area, said NEA, adding that operations to control the mosquito population are being carried out.



It urged residents to maintain vigilance, "as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus" if there are mosquitoes in the area.

As most people infected with Zika do not develop symptoms, NEA said this heightens the risk of a resurgence of the virus as "it may take some time before a reintroduced Zika virus is detected."

Members of the public are advised to seek medical attention if they are unwell, especially with symptoms such as fever and rash, said NEA.