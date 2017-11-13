Two scientists awarded national science and technology medal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Two professors were awarded the President's Science and Technology Medal (PSTM) by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Monday (Nov 13).



The award winners were Professor Edward Warren Holmes from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Professor David Philip Lane, chief scientist of A*STAR. The medal is Singapore's top scientific honour.

Professor Holmes was recognised for his contributions toward building Singapore's biomedical sciences ecosystem. Through his leadership roles in A*STAR, the National Medical Research Council and NUS, he played a significant role in developing the nation's research capabilities in biomedical sciences to reach a global standard, the agency said in a press release.

Professor Holmes also helped develop two academic medical centres in Singapore while serving on the Board of Directors at the National University Health System and SingHealth System. In 2011, he was awarded Honorary Citizenship, which is the highest form of national recognition for foreigners.

Professor Lane was lauded for his contributions to cancer research.

Playing a instrumental part in the discovery of the p53 cancer gene in 1979, Professor Lane's work has led to the identification of several promising targets for developing new cancer drugs by using p53 as a model system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other awards given out that evening were the President's Science Award, to Professor Gan Wee Teck and the President's Technology Award, to Professor Ng Wun Jern.

Three other individuals were also given the Young Scientist Award for their contributions to research and innovation: Dr Li Jingmei, Dr Gao Weibo and Dr Justin CW Song.