Two teenagers arrested for breaking into house along Dunbar Walk

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers aged 18 and 19 have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house along Dunbar Walk, off East Coast Road, on Friday (Aug 4), the Singapore Police Force said on Sunday.

The 44-year-old victim lodged a report on Friday at 3.50pm after she found that the sliding door in her house was ajar, the police said in a media release. Her vehicle, which was parked within her house compound, had been ransacked.

The police used closed-circuit television footage to identify the suspects and arrested them on Saturday along Jurong West Street 31 at around 10.30pm.

If found guilty, the pair face between two and 14 years in jail, as well as a fine.

The police reminded the public to adopt the following measures to avoid being a victim of housebreaking or theft:

Use good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks on all doors and windows.

Do not keep large sums of money or valuables at home.

Install alarms or CCTV cameras at the access points to your home and check them to ensure they are in working condition.

Those staying in a landed property should keep their vehicles locked at all times.

