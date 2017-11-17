Two women arrested for setting fire to HDB flat door in loanshark case

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 25 and 42, have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the door of an HDB flat in Bedok in a loanshark harassment case.

The police said in a press release on Friday (Nov 17) that they were informed that the door of an HDB unit along Bedok North Street 2 had been set on fire on Thursday.

Two female loanshark harassers allegedly set fire to the door of an HDB unit in Bedok. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Following investigations, the police were able to establish the identity of the suspects and later arrested them along Stirling Road.

The suspects will be charged in court under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010) on Saturday.

Under the Act, first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment may be jailed up to five years and fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000. Male offenders could also face up to six strokes of the cane.

Advertisement