UAV operations play 'significant role' in counter-terrorism: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) play a "significant role" in the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) operations, including counter-terrorism, Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Nov 24).

Speaking after a visit to the RSAF's UAV Command at Murai Camp, Mr Ong spoke of how such vehicles enhance the air force's "intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities".

"With their advanced imaging sensors, long endurance and ability to conduct wide-area surveillance, the UAVs deliver a real-time, bird’s-eye view of the battlefield," he said. "This greatly increases the situational awareness of our ground forces to conduct their operations, and also enhances the decision making process for our commanders."

"Such capabilities make the UAVs a critical asset of the RSAF, especially in counter-terrorism operations.”



As an example, Mr Ong spoke of how Singapore's UAVs have been deployed to Afghanistan to assist in the global fight against terrorism and to contribute to the country's reconstruction.



They were deployed in 2010 under Operation Blue Ridge.



Noting that the terrorism threat facing Singapore is currently at its highest in recent years, Mr Ong said he was "appreciative" of the efforts by those in the UAV Command in keeping Singapore safe.



During his visit, which was hosted by Colonel Lau Boon Ping, commander of the UAV Command, Mr Ong was briefed on the roles of and capabilities of RSAF's UAVs, observed a flight of the Heron-1 drone and got to try out the UAV training simulators.



Mr Ong tries the Hermes 450 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle simulator. (Photo: MINDEF)

Inaugurated in 2007, the UAV Command is responsible for the development of unmanned systems for the SAF and training for its operators.

The UAV Command is also involved in homeland security exercises such as Exercise Highcrest, Exercise Northstar and Exercise Quicksilver, as well as multilateral exercises such as the ADMM-Plus Counter-Terrorism exercise, MINDEF added.

