Uber launches 'mapping cars' in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Your next Uber ride could come with cameras atop the car, as the firm behind the ride hailing app rolled out mapping cars on Monday (Feb 13).

In a news release, Uber said it has equipped some vehicles used by its drivers with mapping devices with an eye to improving its service.

The devices will collect "important data" on traffic patterns, as well as precise pick-up and drop-off locations, said Uber. "Mobile maps and GPS allow us to match you with the best available driver, navigate the fastest path to your destination, and give you an accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA). Accurate maps are at the heart of our service and the backbone of what we do," it said.

"We need to be able to provide a seamless experience in parts of the world where there aren’t detailed maps or street signs. Feedback from riders and driver-partners in Singapore has also been a key motivation for us to improve mapping. So, we’re listening, responding, and investing to improve."

Uber added that the devices do not retain any imagery at or around riders' initial pick-up or final drop-off location.



Uber has put mapping cars on the road in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia. Singapore is the first Southeast Asian country where the initiative has been launched.