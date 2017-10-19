Uber launches pet-friendly transportation option uberPET

SINGAPORE: Pet owners in Singapore will soon find it easier to transport their furry friends with the launch of Uber's new uberPET ride option from Friday (Oct 20).

Customers of the ride-hailing app can choose the uberPET option when they book their ride to get a driver who is willing to accept pets in his or her car.

Common household pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, hamsters, birds in cages and fish in bowls or plastic bags will be allowed under the scheme, Uber said in a blogpost.



"With uberPET, riders can be assured that their driver is comfortable to have pets on the ride," the company said in a press release. "All uberX driver-partners on uberPET have opted into this programme and understand that there will be an animal on board."

All animals must be accompanied by a human rider, Uber added, and should be kept on a leash, in a carrier or cage. If a customer wants to transport more than one pet, this will be left to the discretion of the driver.

In the case of incidents which result in the car needing to be cleaned, riders must pay for the cleaning fees, said Uber. However "minor incidents such as fur shedding" will not be charged to the rider.



uberPET rides will be priced the same as uberX with an additional S$2 booking fee. The fee will be waived until Dec 31, said Uber.

