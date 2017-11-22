Uber's massive data breach and Singapore 'phantom' ride cases not related: Uber

SINGAPORE: Uber has "no reason to believe" that the massive global data breach it suffered in 2016 is linked to the "phantom" rides being reported by some Singapore users, the ride-sharing company said on Wednesday (Nov 22).

"We have no reason to believe these two events are linked," an Uber spokesperson said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"The incident in 2016 did not breach our corporate systems or infrastructure, and our outside forensics experts have not seen any indication that trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, NRIC or dates of birth were downloaded," it added.

On Tuesday, Uber disclosed that hackers had stolen the personal data of about 57 million riders and drivers of the service in 2016, and that the company had kept the breach for more than a year after paying a US$100,000 ransom.

The news came a day after Channel NewsAsia reported that several Uber users in Singapore had complained this month of being charged for rides they never took, often in faraway places.

The victims were charged in foreign currencies including the US dollar, euro and British pound, with some of the billings coming up to thousands of dollars.

A spokesperson from Uber had earlier said that their team was reviewing this incident and would address it accordingly.