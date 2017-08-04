Uber should do more to ensure safety of drivers, passengers: National Private Hire Vehicles Association

This comes after it was reported that Uber Singapore rented Honda Vezel cars to its drivers even though the model had been recalled by the car manufactuer due to a fire risk.

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Uber has been urged to do more to ensure that the safety of its drivers and passengers are not compromised, after it was reported that it leased Honda Vezel cars to its drivers even though the model had been recalled due to a fire risk.



In a statement on Friday (Aug 4), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) also called on Uber to be open and share more information on safety issues and risks highlighted in their internal report which has not been made public.



"This will enable drivers to take appropriate action so that they can provide a safe ride for their passengers," said the association.

The Vezel model was recalled by Honda last April for an electrical component that could overheat and catch fire.

Uber managers in Singapore were aware of the recall when they bought and rented more than 1,000 of the defective Honda cars without the needed repairs, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported that at least one of the cars caught fire in January this year.

After the incident, Uber said it "took swift action" to fix all 1,000 cars affected by the flaw, a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Friday.

Still, NPHVA has urged Uber to "do more and ensure that safety of drivers and commuters are not compromised."

The association also called on drivers to "proactively check" for mechanical faults with their cars and to send their vehicles back to the rental companies for further inspection if necessary.

"NPHVA also urges on (sic) car rental companies to provide replacement cars for drivers, or waive rental charges if they are unable to replace the car," it added.