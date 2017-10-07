Uber suspends dynamic pricing amid NSL disruption

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing service Uber said it will temporarily suspend dynamic pricing amid the massive disruption to train service along the North-South Line (NSL) on Saturday (Oct 7).

According to an Uber Singapore spokesperson, the company is working with the Land Transport Authority "to assist with the MRT service disruption between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier".

"We will temporarily suspend dynamic pricing and encourage more drivers to go online to provide commuters another choice for transportation," the spokesperson added.

Large crowds were seen at bus stops outside the affected train stations, as commuters waited for bus bridging services or sought other forms of transport.





Commuter Cheryl Law, 28, said she had to ask family members to pick her up from Bishan MRT station, as there was "no chance" for her to get onto buses due to the crowds. "Some of the passengers here are so frustrated," she told Channel NewsAsia.



Transport operator SMRT said the disruption was caused by water in a stretch of the tunnel from Bishan to Braddell MRT stations. Separately, a small fire was spotted in the tunnel between Marina Bay and Raffles Place stations.



"We are sorry to have inconvenienced you this evening. Our engineers are working to resume train operations as soon as possible," SMRT added.

