Uber users can book rides through Google Maps with new update

SINGAPORE: With the latest update of Google Maps, users will be able to book and pay for an Uber ride - without having to launch their Uber app.



In a blog post on Thursday (Jan 12), Google said it is "trying out" the integration of Uber's services with its Maps app by allowing users to sign into their Uber accounts and book rides directly from Google Maps.

This means that users can sign up for Uber accounts and book rides without the need to install the Uber app on their devices.

Information about the destination - such as menus and opening hours - will also be accessible to users through Google Maps while they are en route, the tech company wrote in the post.

The new feature is an extension of Google Maps' ride services mode which was introduced last year. It allows users to see a list of ride-hailing service providers and estimated fares for them. Currently, Uber and Grab are listed as providers in Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Google about whether there are plans to integrate Maps with other ride-hailing service providers.