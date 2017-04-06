UK firm Ingeus to help unemployed professionals get back to work

SINGAPORE: A UK recruitment firm will be one of two private-sector employment agencies working with the Singapore Government to help unemployed professionals get back to work, Workforce Singapore (WSG) announced on Thursday (Apr 6).

Ingeus commenced operations on Monday at the Lifelong Learning Institute at Paya Lebar, while another overseas provider will start operations at the end of the second quarter of this year, WSG said in a media release.

Under a two-year pilot, both providers will localise their know-how and assistance models to help local unemployed professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) get back into the workforce, the statutory board added.

The Government's move to work with the private-sector employment agencies was announced by Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say in Parliament last month.

The partnership is part of the Government’s plans to help more job seekers who are what Mr Lim described as “missed match” cases. “They are ready for the jobs, the jobs are suitable for them, but they are yet to find each other,” he had said.

On Thursday, WSG said the two designated "career matching providers" were selected based on their focus, track record and capabilities in matching active jobseekers to jobs. They will help eligible jobseekers with customised career advice and coaching sessions, it added.

"Jobseekers will gain access to industry knowledge and insights and receive coaching in resume preparation, managing of interviews and profiling themselves to prospective employers to highlight their strengths," it added in the news release.

Only unemployed PMET jobseekers who have been actively searching for jobs for at least three months or have been made redundant may be assigned to the career matching providers after approaching the WSG Career Centres or the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)'s e2i centres for Career Matching Services.