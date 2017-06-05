Ultimate frisbee could have national sporting association by end-2017

SINGAPORE: Ultimate frisbee could have its own national sporting association (NSA) by the end of this year, Sport Singapore revealed at the launch of a new frisbee club on Sunday (Jun 4).

"This could easily happen within the year ... We are working very closely with the association to see where their aspirations lie," said Lim Teck Yin, CEO of SportSG, the country's governing body for sports.

More commonly known as frisbee, the sport is also known as flying disc.

All of the country's frisbee activities are looked after by the Ultimate Players Association (Singapore), or UPA(S), which has been pushing for the sport to become an NSA for almost three years.



"The NSA programme itself is still definitely in the works for us. We are working towards it," said Ang Zi Wei, president of UPA(S).



"We have been strengthening the profile of our community, strengthening the numbers, getting the full set of coaches to be able to cater to the needs out there."

According to SportSG, the new club will be another way to grow the community. Launched by ActiveSG in collaboration with UPA(S), it will hold weekly sessions for members of the public at various locations around Singapore. It will also organise clinics for school students.



ActiveSG, which is SportSG’s national movement for sport and physical activities, aims to offer affordable programmes to all Singaporeans.



Details of the programmes are available at the ActiveSG website.