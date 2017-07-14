Uncompleted highway structure near PIE collapses; 1 dead, 10 injured

SINGAPORE: One worker died and 10 others were injured after an uncompleted highway structure collapsed at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the early hours of Friday (Jul 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 3.35am to an incident involving a collapsed structure along Upper Changi Road East.

The uncompleted highway structure at Upper Changi Road East which collapsed, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

About 60 SCDF officers, assisted by K9 search dogs, were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The 10 workers were taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment, SCDF said.

Two of the injured workers in wheelchairs waiting for treatment at the Changi General Hospital.

Body tent visible at site highway construction collapse at PIE, Upper Changi Road East https://t.co/kZhP6LPKkq pic.twitter.com/OrA0rvxLlC — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 13, 2017

At 6.45am, the SCDF updated that search and rescue operations had been completed, and all workers at the construction site were accounted for.

Final update: SCDF search and rescue operation has been completed. All workers at the construction site are accounted for. — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) July 13, 2017





This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.