Uncompleted highway structure near PIE collapses; 1 dead, 10 injured
SINGAPORE: One worker died and 10 others were injured after an uncompleted highway structure collapsed at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the early hours of Friday (Jul 14).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 3.35am to an incident involving a collapsed structure along Upper Changi Road East.
About 60 SCDF officers, assisted by K9 search dogs, were involved in the search and rescue operation.
The 10 workers were taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment, SCDF said.
At 6.45am, the SCDF updated that search and rescue operations had been completed, and all workers at the construction site were accounted for.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.