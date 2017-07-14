Uncompleted viaduct near PIE collapses; 1 dead, 10 injured

SINGAPORE: One worker has died and 10 others were injured after an uncompleted viaduct beside the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) collapsed in the early hours of Friday (Jul 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 3.35am. About 60 SCDF officers, assisted by K9 search dogs, were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The uncompleted highway structure at Upper Changi Road East which collapsed, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

The 10 injured workers were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) for treatment, SCDF said. A CGH spokesperson said that eight of the 10 have been admitted.

Two of the injured workers in wheelchairs waiting for treatment at the Changi General Hospital.

At 6.45am, the SCDF updated that search and rescue operations had been completed and all workers at the construction site were accounted for.

One of the men taken to CGH said that the workers at the site were in a floodlit area when the accident happened. The lights then went out and a few workers slipped, with one of them catching his leg on a piece of concrete.

SAFETY TIMEOUT FOR ALL LTA ROAD, RAIL CONSTRUCTION SITES



In a statement at about 9am on Friday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said its engineers, contractors and personnel were on site working with SCDF and the police to "manage the situation".



"LTA has also begun safety investigations into the cause of the accident in order to see if there are any lapses or gaps we need to address urgently," the agency said.

According to the authority, Or Kim Peow Contractors was carrying out works to cast the decking for the new viaduct next to the slip road - which was closed to traffic for the safety of motorists - when the viaduct structure between two piers collapsed, spilling onto the slip road.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the elements supporting the pre-cast beams had given way, it said.



As a precautionary measure, LTA said it is checking all other work sites and that works at all LTA road and rail construction sites will observe a safety timeout on Friday morning.

It has also directed the professional engineers responsible for the project to carry out detailed investigations into the design and construction quality of the affected structure.

In its statement, LTA said it was also working with the Manpower Ministry on the investigations.



Eleven workers were on top of the structure before the collapse. One worker, a Chinese national, was killed, while another three Chinese workers and seven Bangladeshi workers were injured.

"We are saddened by the accident and will do whatever we can to assist the families during this difficult time. LTA officers have been assigned to help the injured workers and the families," the agency said.